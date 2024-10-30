News & Insights

Stocks
OMQS

Omniq secures $1.4M contract renewal with transportation, logistics giant

October 30, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Omniq (OMQS) announced a $1.4M contract renewal with a top-tier transportation and logistics company. This order, part of an ongoing purchasing agreement, underscores the trust omniQ has earned through nearly 20 years of supporting this Fortune 500 customer’s high-demand seasons. Under the renewed agreement, omniQ will supply advanced Android-based rugged IoT devices, along with software subscriptions and robust maintenance services, across multiple locations nationwide. This 3PL giant, with annual revenues exceeding $11 billion and a workforce of over 15,000, depends on omniQ’s technology to streamline operations and elevate service delivery during critical periods.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OMQS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMQS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.