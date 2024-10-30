Omniq secures $1.4M contract renewal with transportation, logistics giant

Omniq (OMQS) announced a $1.4M contract renewal with a top-tier transportation and logistics company. This order, part of an ongoing purchasing agreement, underscores the trust omniQ has earned through nearly 20 years of supporting this Fortune 500 customer’s high-demand seasons. Under the renewed agreement, omniQ will supply advanced Android-based rugged IoT devices, along with software subscriptions and robust maintenance services, across multiple locations nationwide. This 3PL giant, with annual revenues exceeding $11 billion and a workforce of over 15,000, depends on omniQ’s technology to streamline operations and elevate service delivery during critical periods.

