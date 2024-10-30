OMNIQ Corp Secures $1.4M Contract Renewal for AI Solutions

OMNIQ Corp ( (OMQS) ) has issued an update.

Omniq Corp. has renewed a $1.4 million contract with a major transportation and logistics company, solidifying its role as a dependable provider of AI-driven solutions. This agreement continues a partnership spanning nearly two decades, focusing on deploying advanced IoT devices and subscription services. The renewal highlights omniQ’s strategic growth and commitment to enhancing logistics operations for high-demand seasons, supported by recent achievements in smart city solutions.

