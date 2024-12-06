News & Insights

Omineca Mining Secures Funding for Gold Exploration

December 06, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Omineca Mining and Metals (TSE:OMM) has released an update.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. has announced a $2.4 million brokered financing to bolster its gold drilling program at Wingdam in British Columbia. The funds will be used to further explore the lode source of placer gold at the site, echoing the mineralization seen at the neighboring Cariboo Gold Project. Additionally, a joint venture is set to recommence placer gold production, with Omineca agreeing to new terms for gold production payments.

