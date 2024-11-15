News & Insights

Omineca Mining Launches Exploration Drilling in BC

November 15, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Omineca Mining and Metals (TSE:OMM) has released an update.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. has begun diamond drilling at its Wingdam hard rock exploration project in British Columbia’s Cariboo Mining District. The program aims to explore gold systems west of the Eureka Thrust Fault, a region known for significant gold deposits. Updates on the drilling progress and results will be provided as the exploration advances.

