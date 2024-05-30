Omega Therapeutics Appoints New Chief Business Officer

Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) just unveiled an update.

Kaan Certel, Ph.D., with over two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of the Company. Starting May 28, 2024, he will spearhead the company’s global business development and strategic partnerships.

