Omega Oil & Gas Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.
Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Quentin Joseph Flannery acquiring over 8 million ordinary fully paid shares indirectly through associated entities. This development could influence the company’s stock movement as it reflects a substantial increase in insider holdings. Investors might find this information critical for evaluating the company’s future prospects.
