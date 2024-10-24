Omega Oil & Gas Completes Landmark Drilling Program

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil and Gas has successfully completed the Canyon-1H drilling program in the Bowen Basin, reaching a total depth of 4,616 meters and encountering strong gas shows and condensate indications. This milestone marks the first horizontal well in the Taroom Trough, showcasing the potential of horizontal drilling technology in the region. The company plans to begin fracture stimulation and flowback testing in early 2025.

