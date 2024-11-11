Omega Healthcare price target raised to $43 from $39 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Omega Healthcare (OHI) to $43 from $39 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. For the second consecutive quarter, the company has exceeded the firm’s expectations, the analyst tells investors. Tenant issues appear to be largely behind, and it is off to a better-than-expected start in Q4, the firm adds.

