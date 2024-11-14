News & Insights

Olympia Financial Reports Earnings Growth Amid Revenue Shift

November 14, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Olympia Financial (TSE:OLY) has released an update.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. reported a 3% increase in total net earnings for the first nine months of 2024, reaching $17.91 million, driven by higher trust income despite a decline in service revenue due to reduced trading volumes. The company’s earnings per share also rose by 3% to $7.44. While overall revenue saw a slight uptick, administrative expenses grew due to increased computer licensing and wages.

