Oliver’s Real Food Faces Revenue Dip Amid Market Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. (AU:OLI) has released an update.

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd reported a slight revenue decline of 1.02% for the September 2024 quarter, affected by factors such as school holiday timing and underperformance at new stores. Despite a decrease in like-for-like store sales, particularly in NSW, there was growth in Queensland sales by 13.21%. The company is implementing marketing efforts to address these challenges and improve sales performance.

