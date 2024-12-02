Olema Pharmaceuticals Secures Major Partnership and Funding

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Olema Pharmaceuticals has forged a significant collaboration with Novartis to advance its pivotal Phase 3 OPERA-02 trial, combining palazestrant with ribociclib for treating frontline ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Concurrently, Olema secured a $250 million private placement to fuel its clinical endeavors, including the ongoing OPERA-01 and new trials, positioning it well for future milestones. This strategic partnership and financial boost underscore Olema’s commitment to transformative cancer therapies, appealing to investors keen on innovative biopharma initiatives.

