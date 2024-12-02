News & Insights

Stocks

Olema Pharmaceuticals Secures Major Partnership and Funding

December 02, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( (OLMA) ) has issued an announcement.

Olema Pharmaceuticals has forged a significant collaboration with Novartis to advance its pivotal Phase 3 OPERA-02 trial, combining palazestrant with ribociclib for treating frontline ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Concurrently, Olema secured a $250 million private placement to fuel its clinical endeavors, including the ongoing OPERA-01 and new trials, positioning it well for future milestones. This strategic partnership and financial boost underscore Olema’s commitment to transformative cancer therapies, appealing to investors keen on innovative biopharma initiatives.

For an in-depth examination of OLMA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OLMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.