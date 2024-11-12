Old Point Financial Appoints Cathy Liles as CFO

Old Point Financial ( (OPOF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cathy W. Liles has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Old Point Financial Corporation and Old Point National Bank. With extensive experience in banking and accounting, she is expected to enhance Old Point’s growth strategies. Previously serving as Interim CFO, her appointment is backed by the Board’s confidence, underscoring a commitment to excellence in financial leadership.

See more insights into OPOF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.