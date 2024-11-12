News & Insights

Old Point Financial Appoints Cathy Liles as CFO

November 12, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Old Point Financial ( (OPOF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cathy W. Liles has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Old Point Financial Corporation and Old Point National Bank. With extensive experience in banking and accounting, she is expected to enhance Old Point’s growth strategies. Previously serving as Interim CFO, her appointment is backed by the Board’s confidence, underscoring a commitment to excellence in financial leadership.

