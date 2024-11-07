Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA Posts Solid Q3 2024 Results

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA (GB:0FHP) has released an update.
Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA reported a solid financial performance in Q3 2024, with a profit before income tax of NOK 502 million and a stable equity ratio of 51%. The group’s rental income increased to NOK 946 million, while retail sales in its shopping centers rose by 1% compared to the same period last year.
