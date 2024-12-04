Okta price target raised to $110 from $98 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $110 from $98 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Against a difficult earnings season across our security software coverage, Okta delivered much better than expected Q3 and guided Q4 above expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Okta’s operating income and free cash flow were substantially ahead of expectations as the company is moving past the headwinds created by the breach last October, BTIG adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.