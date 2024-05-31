News & Insights

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Holds Successful 2024 Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) has released an update.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. successfully completed its 2024 Annual Meeting, where shareholders elected seven directors and ratified the appointment of Deloitte as independent auditors for the year. The company, a leading international transporter of crude oil and refined products, is listed on major stock exchanges and operates a modern fleet with advanced environmental technology.

