Okamura Foods Announces Share Sale on Tokyo Exchange

Okamura Foods Co. Ltd. (JP:2938) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Okamura Foods Co., Ltd. has announced an off-auction sale of 80,000 shares at a price of ¥4,486 per share, scheduled for November 22, 2024, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move aims to enhance share distribution and liquidity following a shareholder’s request. The sale limits purchases to 1,000 shares per customer, with a 3% discount applied to the initial pricing.
For further insights into JP:2938 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.