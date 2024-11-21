News & Insights

Stocks

Okamura Foods Announces Share Sale on Tokyo Exchange

November 21, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Okamura Foods Co. Ltd. (JP:2938) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Okamura Foods Co., Ltd. has announced an off-auction sale of 80,000 shares at a price of ¥4,486 per share, scheduled for November 22, 2024, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move aims to enhance share distribution and liquidity following a shareholder’s request. The sale limits purchases to 1,000 shares per customer, with a 3% discount applied to the initial pricing.

For further insights into JP:2938 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.