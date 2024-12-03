News & Insights

Stocks

Okabe Co., Ltd. Revises 2024 Financial Forecast Amid Loss

December 03, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Okabe Co., Ltd. (JP:5959) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Okabe Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for 2024, maintaining its net sales and operating profit projections but significantly lowering its profit attributable to owners due to an extraordinary loss related to a litigation settlement. Despite this, the company plans to maintain its year-end dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its steady business growth. Investors may find this stability reassuring amidst the financial adjustments.

For further insights into JP:5959 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.