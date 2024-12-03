Okabe Co., Ltd. Revises 2024 Financial Forecast Amid Loss

Okabe Co., Ltd. (JP:5959) has released an update.

Okabe Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for 2024, maintaining its net sales and operating profit projections but significantly lowering its profit attributable to owners due to an extraordinary loss related to a litigation settlement. Despite this, the company plans to maintain its year-end dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its steady business growth. Investors may find this stability reassuring amidst the financial adjustments.

