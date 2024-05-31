Oi Wah Pawnshop Renews Key Property Leases

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. (HK:1319) has released an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. has renewed rental agreements for four properties through its subsidiaries, involving connected transactions with entities associated with executive director and significant shareholder Mr. Chan. The transactions are considered de minimis under the Listing Rules, requiring only reporting, announcement, and annual review without independent shareholder approval. These renewals continue the company’s strategic use of properties and maintain relationships with key stakeholders.

