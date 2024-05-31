News & Insights

Stocks

Oi Wah Pawnshop Renews Key Property Leases

May 31, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. (HK:1319) has released an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. has renewed rental agreements for four properties through its subsidiaries, involving connected transactions with entities associated with executive director and significant shareholder Mr. Chan. The transactions are considered de minimis under the Listing Rules, requiring only reporting, announcement, and annual review without independent shareholder approval. These renewals continue the company’s strategic use of properties and maintain relationships with key stakeholders.

For further insights into HK:1319 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.