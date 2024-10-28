Oi Wah Pawnshop Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. (HK:1319) has released an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. has announced an interim ordinary dividend of HKD 0.0064 per share for the six months ending 31 August 2024. Investors should note the ex-dividend date of 7 November 2024 and anticipate the payment on 27 November 2024. This announcement may attract attention from dividend-focused investors looking for consistent returns.

