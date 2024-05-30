OFX Group Advances Share Buy-Back Initiative

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Limited has actively continued its stock buy-back program, purchasing an additional 119,075 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, as part of an ongoing effort to reacquire a total of 8,737,006 shares. The buy-back, occurring on-market, is part of the company’s strategy to manage capital effectively. Shareholders of OFX Group may view this as a sign of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

