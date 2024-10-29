Odfjell SE to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Odfjell SE (GB:0J77) has released an update.

Odfjell SE, a global leader in sea transport and storage of chemicals, will release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 5, 2024, followed by a live webcast presentation. The company operates a fleet of around 70 ships and has a strategic network of tank terminals, reporting a revenue of USD 1194 million in 2023.

For further insights into GB:0J77 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.