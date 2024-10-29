News & Insights

Odfjell SE to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 29, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Odfjell SE (GB:0J77) has released an update.

Odfjell SE, a global leader in sea transport and storage of chemicals, will release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 5, 2024, followed by a live webcast presentation. The company operates a fleet of around 70 ships and has a strategic network of tank terminals, reporting a revenue of USD 1194 million in 2023.

