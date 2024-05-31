News & Insights

Stocks

Odfjell Drilling Expands Share Capital

May 31, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (DE:OD3) has released an update.

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. is set to issue 3,023,886 new ordinary shares to Akastor ASA upon warrant exercise, expanding its share capital to USD 2,398,070.88 across 239,807,088 shares, with the new shares expected to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further insights into DE:OD3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.