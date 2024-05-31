Odfjell Drilling Expands Share Capital

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (DE:OD3) has released an update.

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. is set to issue 3,023,886 new ordinary shares to Akastor ASA upon warrant exercise, expanding its share capital to USD 2,398,070.88 across 239,807,088 shares, with the new shares expected to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

