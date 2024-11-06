Odfjell Drilling Announces USD Dividend Payout

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (DE:OD3) has released an update.

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. has announced a cash dividend payout of USD 0.06 per share, amounting to a total of USD 14.4 million. The payment process will be carried out in USD, with the actual NOK amount to be determined based on the Norges Bank exchange rate at the specified date. Key dates for the dividend process include the ex-dividend date on November 15, 2024, and the payment date on November 27, 2024.

