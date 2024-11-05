News & Insights

OD6 Metals Unveils Promising Copper Findings at Gulf Creek

November 05, 2024 — 05:11 pm EST

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has unveiled promising assay results from its Gulf Creek Project in New South Wales, highlighting high-grade copper findings with up to 6.49% in some samples and additional by-product potential in zinc and silver. The results suggest significant mineralized zones and the possibility of high-value concentrates, backed by strong magnetic correlations. The company plans to use the findings to guide its upcoming drilling program, aiming to explore these promising targets further.

