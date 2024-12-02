News & Insights

Ocumension Advances Phase III Trials for Key Drug

December 02, 2024

Ocumension Therapeutics (HK:1477) has released an update.

Ocumension Therapeutics has completed patient enrollment for its second phase III clinical trial of OT-301 in China, a promising treatment for lowering intraocular pressure in glaucoma and ocular hypertension patients. This development is part of a collaborative effort with Nicox S.A., advancing a novel drug candidate that combines nitric oxide with a prostaglandin analog. Investors should monitor Ocumension’s progress as this trial could significantly impact the company’s market position.

