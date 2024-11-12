Ocular Therapeutix appoints Saroj as Chief Business Officer

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) announced that Namrata Saroj, OD, has joined the Company on a full-time basis as Chief Business Officer, CBO. Dr. Saroj previously served as Development Strategy Consultant to Ocular since February 2024.

