Ocular Therapeutix appoints Saroj as Chief Business Officer

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) announced that Namrata Saroj, OD, has joined the Company on a full-time basis as Chief Business Officer, CBO. Dr. Saroj previously served as Development Strategy Consultant to Ocular since February 2024.
