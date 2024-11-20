News & Insights

Octopus AIM VCT Boosts Investment Offering to £30 Million

November 20, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Octopus AIM VCT (GB:OOA) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT and Octopus AIM VCT 2 have announced an over-allotment facility, increasing the potential funds raised from their current offers for subscription to £30 million. This move allows for greater investment opportunities, appealing to investors interested in expanding their portfolio with venture capital trusts.

