Octopus AIM VCT Boosts Investment Offering to £30 Million

Octopus AIM VCT and Octopus AIM VCT 2 have announced an over-allotment facility, increasing the potential funds raised from their current offers for subscription to £30 million. This move allows for greater investment opportunities, appealing to investors interested in expanding their portfolio with venture capital trusts.

