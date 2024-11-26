Ochi Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Challenges

Ochi Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:3166) has released an update.
Ochi Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 2024, but experienced significant declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company also maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stability in shareholder returns despite financial challenges. Investors may find the company’s strategic focus on trust-based incentive plans noteworthy as it navigates a challenging market environment.
