Oceanteam ASA Merges with Soiltech AS

Oceanteam ASA (DE:H2J) has released an update.

Oceanteam ASA and Soiltech AS have announced a merger through an all-stock transaction, intending to create added value for both companies and their stakeholders. The combined entity, to be named Soiltech ASA, will aim for a listing on Euronext Oslo Børs or Euronext Expand by the end of Q3 2024, pending regulatory approvals. Shareholders of Oceanteam will receive 0.01543 shares in Soiltech for each Oceanteam share, with Soiltech shareholders owning 93.35% and Oceanteam shareholders owning 6.65% of the merged company.

