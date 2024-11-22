Ocean Biomedical Faces Nasdaq Delisting Threat

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq after failing to file its quarterly and annual reports on time. Despite these delays having no immediate impact on its stock trading, the company is under pressure to submit its overdue filings to maintain its Nasdaq listing. With a hearing set for December 16, 2024, Ocean Biomedical is working swiftly to address these compliance issues while continuing to develop promising medical breakthroughs.

