Ocean Biomedical Faces Nasdaq Delisting Threat

November 22, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

The latest update is out from Ocean Biomedical ( (OCEA) ).

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq after failing to file its quarterly and annual reports on time. Despite these delays having no immediate impact on its stock trading, the company is under pressure to submit its overdue filings to maintain its Nasdaq listing. With a hearing set for December 16, 2024, Ocean Biomedical is working swiftly to address these compliance issues while continuing to develop promising medical breakthroughs.

