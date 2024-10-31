News & Insights

Stocks

Obsidian Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 31, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has released an update.

Obsidian Energy reported a significant 34% increase in funds flow from operations in the third quarter of 2024, reaching $124.7 million. The company also achieved strong exploration results in their Clearwater field, supporting their robust production forecasts. These developments highlight Obsidian’s growth potential and strength in the energy sector.

For further insights into TSE:OBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.