Obsidian Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has released an update.

Obsidian Energy reported a significant 34% increase in funds flow from operations in the third quarter of 2024, reaching $124.7 million. The company also achieved strong exploration results in their Clearwater field, supporting their robust production forecasts. These developments highlight Obsidian’s growth potential and strength in the energy sector.

For further insights into TSE:OBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.