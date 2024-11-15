Obrascon Huarte Lain Nears Key Bondholder Agreement

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain, S.A. has announced that 85% of its senior secured bondholders have adhered to a Lock-Up Agreement, aiming to reach 90% adhesion in the near future. This development is crucial for investors keeping an eye on the company’s financial restructuring efforts.

