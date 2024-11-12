Objective Corporation Director Alters Shareholding

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.
Darc Rasmussen, a director at Objective Corporation Limited, has sold 100,000 shares to settle the estate of a deceased family member, yet he remains committed to maintaining his investment in the company. This move highlights a significant change in personal holdings while reaffirming confidence in Objective Corporation’s future prospects.
For further insights into AU:OCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Alphabet’s Waymo Expands Robotaxi Rides in Los Angeles to All Passengers
- Pfizer Considers Selling Hospital Unit to Free Up Cash and Reduce Debt
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.