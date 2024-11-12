News & Insights

Objective Corporation Director Alters Shareholding

November 12, 2024

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Darc Rasmussen, a director at Objective Corporation Limited, has sold 100,000 shares to settle the estate of a deceased family member, yet he remains committed to maintaining his investment in the company. This move highlights a significant change in personal holdings while reaffirming confidence in Objective Corporation’s future prospects.

