Oberon AIM VCT PLC Announces Leadership Changes

Oberon AIM VCT PLC has announced the resignation of directors Simon Like and Ian Cameron-Mowat, expressing gratitude for their service. John Beaumont, an existing director, has been appointed as the new Company Secretary effective from December 1, 2024. These changes may influence the company’s strategic direction and operations.

