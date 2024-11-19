News & Insights

Stocks

Oaktree Specialty Lending Q4 2024 Earnings Overview

November 19, 2024 — 11:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp ( (OCSL) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides customized credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. It focuses on generating current income and capital appreciation through various financing solutions including loans and equity.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2024, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation announced a quarterly distribution of $0.55 per share. The company reported total investment income of $94.7 million for the quarter and $381.7 million for the year, alongside a GAAP net investment income of $44.9 million for the quarter and $175.1 million for the year.

Key financial highlights include a full-year adjusted total investment income increase driven by a larger investment portfolio and higher interest income. The company’s net asset value per share decreased to $18.09, reflecting losses on certain investments. Additionally, Oaktree maintained substantial liquidity with $64.0 million in cash and $907.5 million in undrawn credit facility capacity.

The company also noted successful restructuring of non-accrual investments and a reduction in management fees. Despite challenges, Oaktree Specialty Lending remains confident in the credit quality of its portfolio and its ability to deliver shareholder value through its robust investment platform.

Looking ahead, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation plans to leverage its extensive resources to navigate market challenges and pursue growth opportunities, with a continued focus on maintaining strong shareholder returns.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.