News & Insights

Stocks

Oaktree Specialty Lending downgraded at JMP with fundamentals yet to stabilize

November 19, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities analyst Brian McKenna downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Market Perform from Outperform with no price target after the company reported fiscal Q4 earnings, including 55c per share of adjusted NII and 45c of GAAP EPS. Net asset value, or NAV, ended the quarter at $18.09 per share, which has declined nearly 20% since the peak in Q1 of FY22, primarily driven by significant unrealized/realized losses across the portfolio totaling about $4.50 per share over this time as well as minimal cushion on the quarterly dividend more recently, the analyst noted. The firm does not view this dynamic positively, and similar to other trends across the business, continues to wait for a stabilization in the trajectory of NAV.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OCSL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.