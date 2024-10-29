Oakridge International Ltd’s Growth in Healthcare Technology

Oakridge Internatinal Ltd (AU:OAK) has released an update.

Oakridge International Ltd (ASX: OAK) is experiencing significant growth in the healthcare technology sector, driven by strategic partnerships, increased orders, and technological advancements. The company reported a 70% increase in contracted orders, reaching $523,000, and is expanding its workforce to meet rising demand. With a strong market position and a robust project pipeline, Oakridge is poised for sustained growth in healthcare innovation.

