NYK Updates Dividend Receipt Details from Affiliate

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has announced a correction regarding the receipt of dividends from its equity method affiliate, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE). The original notice stated that the dividend distribution was resolved at ONE’s general meeting of shareholders, but it has been clarified that the decision was made by ONE’s board of directors.

