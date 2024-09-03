NY Fed's Core Inflation Gauge Moved Up For First Time In 6 Months In July

(RTTNews) - The New York Fed's core inflation measure rose in July after sliding in the previous five months, led by the services ex-housing component.

The Multivariate Core Trend or MCT inflation accelerated to 2.5 percent in July from 2.2 percent in June, which was revised up from 2.1 percent, the NY Fed said.

The MCT model measures inflation's persistence in the seventeen core sectors of the personal consumption expenditures price index.

The core PCE inflation, widely known as the Fed's preferred inflation measure, was steady at 2.6 percent in July.

Housing accounted for 0.22 percentage point of the increase in the MCT estimate relative to its pre-pandemic average, the NY Fed said.

That said, services ex-housing accounted for 0.39 percentage point increase and core goods had a slightly positive contribution of 0.05 percentage point.

"Persistence continues to be largely driven by the sector-specific component of services ex-housing inflation," the NY Fed said.

