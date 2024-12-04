Nxera Pharma Begins Key Insomnia Drug Trial in South Korea

Sosei Group (JP:4565) has released an update.

Nxera Pharma has commenced a Phase 3 clinical trial in South Korea to evaluate its insomnia treatment, daridorexant, following its recent approval in Japan. Insomnia affects a significant portion of South Korea’s population, and this trial aims to provide further efficacy and safety data to secure marketing authorization in the country. The trial underscores Nxera’s commitment to addressing insomnia’s serious health impact and expanding its market reach in Asia.

