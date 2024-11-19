NVRO Stock Declines Despite Positive Study Data of Nevro1 System

Nevro Corp. NVRO recently announced the publication of new data in the journal, Medical Devices: Evidence and Research, demonstrating the superiority of the Nevro1 sacroiliac (SI) Joint Fusion System (Nevro1).

Nevro1 is a posterior integrated transfixation cage system that offers enhanced stability, minimized bone removal and increased fusion potential compared to a posterolateral cylindrical threaded single-implant system. Nevro1's performance also demonstrated that it is equivalent in osteopenic bone compared to a lateral triangular rod system in healthy bone.

Likely Trend of NVRO Stock Following the News

Following the news annoucement, shares of the company have moved nearly 5.1% south to $4.29 at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, NVRO shares have plunged 80.1% against the industry’s 2.7% growth. The S&P 500 increased 23.4% in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, NVRO currently has a market capitalization of $169.4 million. In the last reported quarter, NVRO delivered an earnings surprise of 37.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on Nevro1 SI Joint Fusion System

The Nevro1 System is an FDA 510k-cleared device intended to transfix the SI joint for immediate stability and long-term fusion. The stabilizing mechanism consists of integrated transfixing titanium anchors that are deployed bilaterally and penetrate the sacrum and ilium's cortices to give the joint instant axial and rotational stability.

Extensive biomechanical research conducted with the FDA has demonstrated that this device significantly reduces SI joint mobility. Without requiring open surgery, the patented implant design reduces mobility and improper load on the SI joint. The implant can be safely positioned with a minimally invasive procedure, and those with persistent SI joint pain may have pain relief and a return to normal function.

Study Data Regarding NVRO’s Nervo1

In the spine-pelvic-hip complex, the SI joints comprise two of the five joints and transfer weight to the torso and lower limbs. Degeneration, instability, infection, or adjacent segment disease are some of the disorders that can cause joint dysfunction, which can lead to severe pain and interfere with everyday tasks, including walking, sitting, and lifting. SI joint pain can significantly impair a person's quality of life and cause discomfort, especially for women.

The study concurrently assessed and compared the fixation efficacy, invasiveness and fusion potential of the Nevro1 system to the posterolateral threaded implant and lateral triangular rod systems. Study findings concluded that Nevro1 and the lateral triangular rods produced equivalent motion reduction in all motion planes.

The study also showed that Posterolateral cylindrical threaded implants reduced motion less than Nevro1 and lateral implants in flexion-extension. Also, it demonstrated that using Nevro1 to treat SI joint-related pain allows for the most surface area for fusion, which provides a significantly better opportunity for robust SI joint arthrodesis.

These findings showcase the potential benefits of the Nevro1 SI joint transfixing device, especially in terms of the patient's post-surgical experience, the opportunity for long-term fusion and improved patient outcomes.

More on NVRO’s Product Portfolio Diversification Plan

Nevro strategizes to enter and build its business in more diverse markets serving patients earlier in the care continuum, which is likely to position the company to realize sustainable growth, a faster path to profitability and value creation. A diversified portfolio is also likely to help the company offset softness in the SCS market lately as newer treatment therapies have emerged earlier in the care continuum.

In December 2023, Nevro acquired Vyrsa Technologies (Vyrsa), a privately held medical technology company focused on a minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from chronic SI Joint pain. The global SI Joint fusion market size was valued at $721.2 million in 2023 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 19.8% between 2024 and 2030.

In February 2024, Nevro announced the FDA 501(k) clearance for its SI joint fusion device, Nevro1. This innovative system, developed by Vyrsa Technologies, offers a unique approach by eliminating the need for a lateral screw, NevroFix.

NVRO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NVRO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI , AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED .

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.