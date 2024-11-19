NVIDIA's Q3 Earnings: What to Watch This Week

What’s the most important stock on Wall Street?

NVIDIA.

And NVIDIA is reporting earnings this week. All eyes are on it, once again. It is THE event of earnings season.

Questions remain about the level of demand for its new Blackwell chip and whether it can continue to grow sales and earnings at this year’s rate.

Many are questioning NVIDIA’s valuation as well. Is it overvalued, or is it cheap given future demand?

Will NVIDIA raise guidance again this quarter and by how much?

5 Key Facts to Know About NVIDIA ( NVDA )

1. NVIDIA is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. That’s the highest Zacks Rank. Just 5% of all Zacks Ranked stocks are Strong Buys.

2. 3 earnings estimates have been revised higher for the quarter in the last week. That is bullish heading into an earnings report.

3. NVIDIA beat on earnings last quarter, but it was the smallest beat in the last 4 quarters. It was just 6.3%.

4. NVIDIA has beat on earnings 7 quarters in a row. It has only missed twice in the last 5 years.

5. NVIDIA has a forward P/E of 50, which is not cheap. A P/E under 15 is usually considered a value. However, it has a PEG ratio, which looks at growth, of just 1.4. A PEG under 1.0 indicates value. A PEG of 1.4 is low. The PEG ratio is still attractive.

Will NVIDIA’s earnings be a market catalyst this week?

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.