Nvidia reports Q3 EPS 81c, consensus 75c

Reports Q3 revenue $35.1B, consensus $33.13B. “The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA (NVDA) computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell – in full production – are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference.”

