News & Insights

Stocks

Nvidia price target raised to $175 from $150 at Argus

November 21, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Argus analyst Jim Kelleher raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $175 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company “once again blew out aggressive consensus estimates” for fiscal Q3, with revenue up over 90% and non-GAAP earnings rising in triple-digit percentages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm looks for growth beyond data center and artificial intelligence in Nvidia’s other end markets of gaming, professional visualization, and automotive.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.