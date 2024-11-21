Nvidia price target raised to $175 from $150 at Argus

Argus analyst Jim Kelleher raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $175 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company “once again blew out aggressive consensus estimates” for fiscal Q3, with revenue up over 90% and non-GAAP earnings rising in triple-digit percentages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm looks for growth beyond data center and artificial intelligence in Nvidia’s other end markets of gaming, professional visualization, and automotive.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.