Nvidia price target raised to $175 from $150 at Argus

Argus analyst Jim Kelleher raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $175 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company “once again blew out aggressive consensus estimates” for fiscal Q3, with revenue up over 90% and non-GAAP earnings rising in triple-digit percentages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm looks for growth beyond data center and artificial intelligence in Nvidia’s other end markets of gaming, professional visualization, and automotive.

