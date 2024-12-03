NVCR Stock Up as TTFields Therapy Meets Pancreatic Cancer Study Goals

Novocure Limited NVCR announced meeting the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in a late-stage study, which evaluated the use of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy concomitantly with chemotherapy regimen as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Shares of the company gained 49% on Monday in response to the encouraging news.

TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. The phase III PANOVA-3 evaluated the efficacy and safety of TTFields therapy in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy (gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel) to treat pancreatic cancer patients. The enrolled patient population was randomized equally into two arms to receive either the combo regimen or SoC chemotherapy alone (control) and followed for atleast 18 months.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. While overall cancer rates remaining stable or declining, pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality are rising, with around 67,000 new cases in the United States annually and a five-year survival rate of only 13%. This represents a significant unmet medical need.

NVCR’s TTFields Therapy Shows Significant Survival Benefits

Per the data readout, pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients treated with TTFields therapy concomitant with SoC chemotherapy experienced a median OS of 16.20 months compared with 14.16 months in the control arm, demonstrating a statistically significant 2-month improvement in survival benefit. Consequently, PANOVA-3 became the first and only phase III study to demonstrate a statistically significant OS benefit, specifically in unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Novocure further reported that the survival rate benefit for patients treated with TTFields therapy increased over time, witnessing a 13% improvement in the OS rate at 12 months and a 33% improvement in the survival rate at 24 months. Additionally, the combo therapy was also overall well-tolerated in the study with a safety profile consistent with prior clinical studies.

Detailed results from the phase III PANOVA-3 study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference. Based on the encouraging phase III results, Novocure plans to file regulatory applications seeking the approval of TTFields therapy to treat unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma in the United States, the European Union, Japan and other key geographies.

NVCR’s Ongoing Pipeline Development Programs

Please note that an ongoing phase II PANOVA-4 study is currently evaluating the use of TTFields therapy in combination with Roche’s RHHBY Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and SoC chemotherapy to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer. Enrollment in the study has already been completed. Novocure expects to share topline data from the PANOVA-4 study in 2026.

The primary endpoint of this mid-stage study is the disease control rate. Key secondary endpoints include OS, progression-free survival, one-year survival rate, objective response rate, progression-free survival at six months, duration of response and toxicity.

Several other mid-to-late-stage studies evaluating TTFields therapy in combinations or as monotherapy across a variety of cancer indications are also underway.

Roche’s blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, Tecentriq, is currently approved in the United States, the European Union and several other countries to treat some of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer, including advanced lung cancer, urothelial cancer and breast cancer.

Roche’s extensive development program for Tecentriq includes multiple ongoing and planned phase III studies across lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological and head and neck cancers.

