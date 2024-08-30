Nutanix's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NTNX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Nutanix. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $226,070, and 6 are calls, amounting to $706,358.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $77.5 for Nutanix, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nutanix options trades today is 600.78 with a total volume of 852.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nutanix's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $77.5 over the last 30 days.

Nutanix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.8 $9.5 $9.5 $55.00 $344.0K 728 360 NTNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.1 $9.9 $10.1 $60.00 $142.4K 406 2 NTNX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.8 $9.7 $9.8 $67.50 $110.7K 128 131 NTNX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.2 $14.9 $15.2 $77.50 $85.1K 0 57 NTNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.4 $6.8 $7.4 $70.00 $80.6K 95 109

About Nutanix

Nutanix Inc provides native hybrid cloud capabilities for businesses. The company offers Enterprise Cloud Platform to businesses for various uses such as web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization, and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nutanix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Nutanix Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,701,578, the price of NTNX is down by -0.56%, reaching $62.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Nutanix

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $74.2.

An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Nutanix, which currently sits at a price target of $74. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nutanix, which currently sits at a price target of $77. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $80. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Nutanix, targeting a price of $65. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Nutanix, targeting a price of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nutanix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

