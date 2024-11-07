Nuscale Power reports Q3 EPS (18c), consensus (9c)

Reports Q3 revenue $475,000, consensus $3.14M. “As energy demand grows, the world’s largest technology companies are urgently seeking sources of secure, clean, reliable nuclear power, and NuScale is uniquely positioned to serve their needs for uninterrupted energy,” said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power (SMR). “NuScale’s SMR technology is ready for near-term deployment to support the growth of AI and other power-intensive technologies. We are the sole SMR technology approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, have modules currently in production with supply chain partner Doosan Enerbility, and are seeing interest like never before. We signed a contract with Fluor to proceed with RoPower’s FEED Phase 2 study for the Doiceti SMR power plant in Romania, which will be the first of its kind in Europe.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.