NuRAN Wireless Shareholders Approve Board and Auditor

May 31, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Nuran Wireless (TSE:NUR) has released an update.

NuRan Wireless Inc. has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, re-electing all six director nominees and appointing Jeremy Levi, CPA as auditor with overwhelming shareholder support. Shareholder proxies showed a strong endorsement of the incumbents, with the elected directors and auditor receiving between 86.561% and 94.868% affirmative votes, respectively.

