Numinus Wellness Shareholder Meeting Success

May 31, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Numinus Wellness (TSE:NUMI) has released an update.

Numinus Wellness Inc. reported successful shareholder voting results from its annual general meeting, with over 15% of outstanding shares represented and the election of six director nominees. Shareholders also approved all other resolutions, including the appointment of auditors for the upcoming year. The company, which focuses on mental health care and psychedelic-assisted therapies, continues to lead in integrating these treatments into mainstream practice.

