Numinus Wellness Sells Clinics, Partners with Stella

Numinus Wellness (TSE:NUMI) has released an update.
Numinus Wellness has sold its U.S. wellness clinics to Stella for $3.53 million, enabling a focus on developing technology-driven solutions for mental health care. This strategic partnership will leverage Stella’s operational data to enhance clinic management solutions, aiming to improve patient outcomes and streamline reimbursement processes.
For further insights into TSE:NUMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.