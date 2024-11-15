Numinus Wellness Sells Clinics, Partners with Stella

Numinus Wellness (TSE:NUMI) has released an update.

Numinus Wellness has sold its U.S. wellness clinics to Stella for $3.53 million, enabling a focus on developing technology-driven solutions for mental health care. This strategic partnership will leverage Stella’s operational data to enhance clinic management solutions, aiming to improve patient outcomes and streamline reimbursement processes.

